Senators sponsor Medal of Honor highway designation

Indiana’s U.S. Senators have co-sponsored legislation to turn a national highway into a route honoring Medal of Honor recipients.

Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun say that U.S. 20 which runs through Steuben, LaGrange, Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter, and Lake counties is now part of the National Medal of Honor Highway. INDOT has placed eight commemorative signs along the route which covers 156 miles through Indiana.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award for valor. Since its creation during the Civil War it has been bestowed to 3,516 military heroes.

Photo courtesy of INDOT.

Indiana Medal of Honor recipients: https://imvhof.com/medal-of-honor/