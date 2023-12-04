Seminar Friday to help manage holiday stress

There will be a free workshop on Friday morning to help you manage your holiday stress.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is partnering with Skye Nicholson, owner of Soul’s Truth Coaching, to host the Managing the Stress Cycle workshop. Nicholson will provide tips and managing your daily stressors and how to engage in activities that encourage your well being. The goal is to help people avoid numbing behaviors.

ASAP’s Rethinking Wellness initiative is working to prevent substance misuse in Bartholomew County by educating vulnerable populations on adopting sustainable habits for overall well-being.

The workshop will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Mill Race Center. You can register by calling Mill Race Center at 812-376-9241.