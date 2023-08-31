Security forces train at Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck

Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center hosted Operation Combined Victory over the past few days, the first ever validation exercise for Security Force Assisance Brigades preparing for deployment.

According to the Indiana National Guard, the excercise provided a scenario that tests soldiers ability to advise, support and assess a friendly force that is in conflict. The exercise focused on decision making in a rapidly evolving environment with political upheaval.

Organizers with the Security Force Assistance Command called Atterbury and Muscatatuck one of the country’s premier trainining facilities and said the training replicates threats that can be found in real-world theaters.

The training included two brigades and portions of the 54th Security Force Brigade, which is part of the Indiana National Guard.