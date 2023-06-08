Search for repeat offenders leads to Columbus arrests

Columbus police and Bartholomew County deputies say a May crackdown on repeat offenders led to seven arrests on a variety of charges.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigations were a collaboration between the Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Among the cases, two people are facing drug dealing charges.

41-year-old Antonio Dickerson of New Castle was arrested on May 11th on charges including dealing in a narcotic, possession of a narcotic and methamphetamine, as well as driving while suspended.

43-year-old Christopher Hubbert of Columbus was arrested on May 17th on charges including Dealing in Methamphetamine and for possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Two of those arrested on May 25th are suspected of numerous property crimes on the east side of Columbus. 34-year-old Keith Meredith, of Hope and 36-year-old Tameka Brantley of Columbus are accused of burglary and unlawful entry in a motor vehicle.

Also arrested were:

David Compton, 25, of Edinburgh on May 25th resisting law enforcement and an outstanding warrant for robbery.

ayson Ackenback, 39 of Columbus on May 25th for possession of a firearm by a serious, violent felon as well as five outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

Amber Hadley, 37 of Columbus on May 26th on an outstanding warrant for conversion.