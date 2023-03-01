Search continues for leads in search for missing Hope woman

Decatur County officials are reminding the public that they are looking for leads in the three-year-old case of a missing woman from Hope.

The sheriff’s department announced last month that they were adding additional investigators to the search for Donna Mitchell who went missing in February 2020 after leaving a Hartsville store. The sheriff’s department said it is actively pursuing any new or old leads and asked for the public’s help to find Mitchell and close the case.

This week, the sheriff’s department says that their request has stirred up a great deal of local conversation. But if you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, you should call the sheriff’s department at 812-663-8125 to make sure it reaches investigators.