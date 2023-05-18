Scottsburg man sentenced to 7+ years for gun, sex offender registry charges

A Scottsburg resident will serve more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal weapons charge and for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana, 42-year-old Franklin Gomar, then from Kentucky, was convicted of manslaughter and sexual abuse of a child in 2001.

In 2020, he had moved to Scottsburg, where he failed to register as a sex offender. Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raided his home that year and found he was carrying a loaded pistol. He also had a rifle in the bedroom that had been reported stolen from Louisville.

Gomar is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony convictions.

He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender and was recently sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.