Scorching heat to last one more day, relief on its way

Forecasters say that we have one more day where it is going to feel like it is nearly 100 degrees out. But then it will be cooling off for the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting real highs of 95 in our area today, with heat indexes of up to 99 by mid afternoon. But some late afternoon cloud cover and lower afternoon dew points could take the edge off of that.

By Saturday we will be looking at rain and temperatures in the 80s. Labor Day is expected to be sunny with a high of 79.