School resource officers recognized by national organization

The National Association of School Resource Officers is recognizing Columbus police and Bartholomew County sheriffs department school resource officers as a model agency.

The group announced yesterday that the Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock-Hawcreek school resources officers have been chosen for the recognition. The team is made up of sworn Columbus Police Department officers and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The association said that the consolidated team is “a unique collaboration between two independent law enforcement agencies serving in partnership to serve and protect” (local schools.)