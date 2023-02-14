Scholarship winners chosen for Brown Music Competition

Darren Li Molly Hotek

The 2023 Brown Music Competition was held over the weekend and winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown scholarships.

According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, Columbus North Senior Darren Li won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for his violin performances. North senior Molly Hotek won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.

Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship award.

22 students participated in the competition, with three seniors receiving instrumental awards and one senior vocalist receiving an award.

Instrumental

Aislinn Tian, marimba, $2,000

Grace Riordan, clarinet, $750

Jacob Strietelmeier, piano, $750

Vocal

Ethan Burton, baritone, $1,000

Five underclass award winners were also chosen for instrumentalist and for vocalist.

Instrumental

Jasmine Yang, piano, $1,700

Ethan Deak, euphonium, $1,500

Grace Huang, piano, $600

Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri, violin, $600

Rishabh Rajesh, share drum, $600

Vocal

Gavin Foley, tenor, $2,500• Austin Clark, baritone, $2,000

Amelia Maddox, mezzo, $1,000

Annie Miller, alto, $500

Kenzie Pendleton, soprano, $500

Saturday’s competition was held at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic’s Helen Haddad Hall.

Photos courtesy of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County