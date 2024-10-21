Schneck working around nationwide shortage of IV fluids

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is announcing its efforts to work around a national shortage of IV fluids.

Hurricane Helene caused flooding at a Baxter manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which produces about 60 percent of the country’s supply of IV fluids.

According to the hospital, Schneck has a fluid conservation plan in place and a team is reviewing and optimizing fluid use for each patient, exploring alternative therapies, and prioritizing the supply for critical needs. Emergency care and urgent surgeries will remain unaffected, but some non-emergency procedures may be rescheduled as part of the hospital’s effort to preserve supplies.

Affected patients are being contacted directly and will be offered the earliest available new dates for procedures.