Schneck to recognize colorectal cancer fight at March event

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is inviting you to take part in a ceremony to recognize those who have battled colorectal cancer.

The Schneck Sparks of Strength will be held on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. in the main lobby of Schneck Medical Center. During the ceremony, participants will receive a blue tea light, the color representing colorectal cancer awareness, to honor those who have been touched by the cancer and remember those lost to the disease. Participants are asked to encourage another person to get a screening colonoscopy.

March 3 is also National Dress in Blue day and you are encouraged to wear blue for the event.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States—but 90 percent of colorectal cancer cases are curable if caught early.