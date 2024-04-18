Local News Top Story 

Schneck taking applications for nursing scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the Dr. Bud Scholarship through Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

The scholarship benefits students working toward becoming a registered nurse. Candidates must have completed their first year of a registered nursing program. It is primarily for residents of Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington counties.

The scholarship is awarded in honor of Dr. H.P. Bud Graessle who was a physician and surgeon in Seymour for 53 years.

Applications for the scholarship are available at SchneckMed.org/careers. The deadline to apply is May 5th.