Schneck taking applications for nursing scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the Dr. Bud Scholarship through Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

The scholarship benefits students working toward becoming a registered nurse. Candidates must have completed their first year of a registered nursing program. It is primarily for residents of Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington counties.

The scholarship is awarded in honor of Dr. H.P. Bud Graessle who was a physician and surgeon in Seymour for 53 years.

Applications for the scholarship are available at SchneckMed.org/careers. The deadline to apply is May 5th.