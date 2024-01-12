Schneck restricts visitors as respiratory illnesses soar

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has put new restrictions in place for visitors after a surge in cases of respiratory illness in the community.

Those illnesses include influenza, RSV and COVID.

According to officials, starting Saturday no more than two visitors will be admitted to a patient’s room at one time. Visitors include immediate family and significant others.

Visitors with respiratory illnesses are not permitted to visit patients. If you have any symptoms you should refrain from visiting patients including:

Fever and/or chills

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Runny or stuffy nose

Cough

Fatigue

Headache

Vomiting and/or diarrhea

All visitors must wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visiting a patient. Sanitizer can be found throughout the hospital as well as outside each patient’s room.