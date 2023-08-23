Schneck recognized for speed of heart care transfers

Schneck Medical Center has been ranked third in the nation for promptly transferring patients with heart attacks to other facilities.

According to the Seymour hospital, Becker’s Hospital Review compiled data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for patients who come to the hospital with heart attack or chest pain symptoms. The study ranked the time it takes for those patients to be transferred to another facility for acute coronary intervention.

Kristy Day, director of Emergency Services for Schneck Medical Center, credited the hospital and Jackson County EMS working together to provide patients with access to heart care in the fastest time possible.

Ryan Stone, chief medical officer for Schneck said patients already wait on average two hours before coming to the hospital if they are having heart attack symptoms. He said the sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage is done to the heart.

Authorities urge you to call 911 if you are suffering the symptoms of a heart attack.