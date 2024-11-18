Schneck recognized for high safety standards

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has earned high marks from a group focused on patient safety.

According to the Seymour hospital, Schneck has earned an A grade from the Leapfrog Group, the highest grade the group gives. The group is a watchdog organization that ranks hospitals based on more than 30 performance measures. Those measures look at a hospital’s errors, accidents, injuries and infections and what the hospital does to prevent them.

Leapfrog says preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Eric Fish, President/CEO of Schneck said the recognition reflects the “dedication of our team to provide safe, high-quality care to every patient who walks through our doors.”

You can find more information here: HospitalSafetyGrade.org.