Schneck recognized for communications with patients

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has been chosen as a top hospital for physician and nurse communications.

According to the hospital, Schneck has been chosen for the Becker’s Hospital Review list of top hospitals. The list was based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services looking at Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.

Schneck received five-star ratings in the physician and nurse communications categories. The staff were rated on how well they explained care and treatment, how carefuly they listened to patients and on treating patients with courtesy and respect.

Schneck was one of seven in the state to make the listing and the only hospital in area communities on the list.

Hospital CEO and President Eric Fish said he was proud of the Schneck physicians and nurses. He said that they spend time “listening to and learning about our patients to provide exceptional, high-quality care.”