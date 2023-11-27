Schneck receives high marks for doctor communications

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is being recognized for its physician communications

According to the hospital, Schneck has receive a five star rating from Becker’s Hospital Review for its physician communications, putting it among the top 330 hospitals in the country by that measure. The rating takes the measure of how well physician explain care and treatment, how carefully they listen to the patient, and if they treat patients with courtesy and respect.

The rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients last year. Schneck is one of only nine hospitals in Indiana to receive the recognition

Dr. Eric Fish, President/CEO of Schneck Medical Center. said that he is appreciative and proud of the care and compassion Schneck physicians provide patients. He said that Patient safety, satisfaction and care outcomes all depend on effective communication.