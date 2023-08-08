Schneck receives 5-star honor from federal agency

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has been recognized with ta five-start rating for its quality of care, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to the hospital, the ratings show how well each hospital performed compared to more than 4,500 hospitals across the United States. It is one of 14 Indiana hospitals to receive the highest award.

Hospitals are rated in seven areas including safety of care, readmission, mortality, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Dr. Eric Fish, president and CEO of Schneck, said the hospital is extremely proud of its team members and their dedication to quality care and responsiveness to patient feedback. He said they embody core values of “integrity, compassion, accountability, and excellence.”