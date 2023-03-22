Schneck offering seminars to help with grief

Schneck Hospice in Seymour is announcing a new series of its GriefShare seminars.

GriefShare is a 13-week program open to anyone coping with a loss. The hospice says that GriefShare seminars feature video sessions and discussion. You will gain access to GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss. Topics will include Living with Grief, the Journey of Grief, the Effects of Grief, Your Family & Grief..

The hospice says that GriefShare is a caring group of people who will make sure you don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

The GriefShare program is being held in three locations in Seymour and North Vernon.

The Point: 311 Myers Street, Seymour, April 6-June 29, 7 -8:30 p.m. Information: 812-522-2060

First Baptist Church: 505 Community Drive, Seymour, April 4-June 27, 10-11:30 a.m. Information: 812-522-1909

Lord of Life Lutheran Church: 3330 State Road 3, North Vernon, April 4-June 27, 6:30-8 p.m. Information: 812-498-2252

Registration is not required, but preferred.