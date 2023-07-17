Schneck offering Medicare Simplified seminars

The Schneck Foundation will be holding seminars next month seeking to simplify the process of Medicare enrollment.

According to organizers, Medicare Simplified will be presented by guest speaker Scott Donahue and will provide information including when and how to enroll in Medicare, the components of Medicare, how to review and make changes to current coverage and what to consider if you have an employer plan.

The seminars will be held on August 10 or August 14th at the Schneck Professional Building in Classroom 500 on West Tipton Street in Seymour. There will be a complimentary dinner at 5 pm. and the seminar will start at 5:30 p.m.

The program is free. The deadline to register is August 4th. You can get more information or sign up at SchneckFoundation.org.