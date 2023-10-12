Schneck Hospice hosting program for holiday grieving

Schneck Hospice in Seymour is hosting Surviving the Holidays, a GriefShare seminar especially for loved ones and friends grieving the loss of a loved one heading into the holiday season.

Organizers say that the free, video-based program will help you identify coping strategies and develop concrete methods to manage the holiday season. It will include information about what to do about traditions and other coming changes, tips for surviving social events and how to discover hope for your future.

Surviving the Holidays will be offered on three dates:

Tuesday, October 24 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at The Point, on Myer Street.

Thursday, November 9, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church on North Ewing Street

and on Tuesday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church.

Registration is required by October 20th. For more information, or to register you can call 812-523-4879 or 812-522-0460.