Schneck finalist for national rural hospital award

Schneck Medical Center’s leadership team is in the running for a prestigious award for rural hospitals.

According to the Seymour hospital, Schneck is a finalist for the 2025 Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award presented by the American Hospital Association.

The award celebrates excellence in rural healthcare leadership, innovation, and community impact. It is meant to recognize hospitals efforts to address the unique challenges of rural healthcare.

Dr. Eric Fish, President/CEO of Schneck said the team is honored to be named a finalist and said it “reflects the dedication and teamwork of our leadership, providers, and team members.”