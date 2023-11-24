Schneck executive chosen for national policy role

Dr. Eric Fish. Photo courtesy of Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Eric Fish, the president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center has been chosen for the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board.

The American Hospital Association is a not-for-profit organization of health care provider organizations and individuals committed to health improvement in their communities. According to the hospital, the nine policy boards give input on public policy issues unique to their regions. Fish will serve on the Region 5 policy board.

The boards meet three times a year to give guidance to the hospital association’s board of trustees.

Fish has previously served as Medical Director of Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology, President of the Schneck Medical Staff, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, and most recently, executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.