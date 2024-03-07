Schneck exec chosen as CEO To Know

Dr. Eric Fish, chief executive officer at Schneck Medical Center, has been named as a Rural Hospital CEO To Know by a health care magazine.

Becker’s Hospital Review featured Fish and others with an article dedicated to the heads of rural hospitals and health systems.

Fish was one of only three executives in Indiana to receive the recognition. Fish has over 18 years of leadership experience at Schneck, wehere he has served in several capacities, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He was promoted in September of 2020 to CEO and president of Schneck.

Fish holds several other leadership roles including southern district president of the Indiana Hospital Association, on the Indiana Rural Health Association board of directors and chairman of the board of directors for SIHO Holdings.