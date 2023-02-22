Schneck chosen as one of Top 100 rural hospitals

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is again being recognized as one of the top rural and community hospitals by a national group.

The hospital has been chosen as one of the Top 100 by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The organizations honors outstanding performers on its rural hospital performance index. The index measures and monitors performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

This is Schneck’s fifth consecutive year to be named to the list. It is one of only five Indiana hospitals to be honored.