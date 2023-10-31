Schneck chosen as most nurse-friendly hospital in nation

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has been ranked tops in the nation by a nursing career and education website.

According to the hospital, Schneck was chosen as the most-nurse friendly hospital in the country by TopRNtoBSN.com.

The compile its listing, the site combined ranking data from groups including:

U.S. News & World Reports

The National National Database of Nurse Quality Indicators

The American Nurses Credential Center Magnet Recognition Program

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Patient Survey.

The list reflects hospitals in the United States that have demonstrated the high value of their nursing staff, provide employees with a host of benefits, support teams, and offer outstanding work environments.

Schneck was ranked in the company of leading hospitals such as Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, and Cleveland Clinic.

According to the site’s summary, Schneck nurses satisfaction levels have exceeded national standards for three consecutive years. The site also noted the hospital receiving the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award because of its “its empowered and involved workforce.” The hospital has also been listed as among the top places to work in the state of Indiana.

Amy Pettit, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Schneck Medical Center said she is proud of the work of the nurses and proud to support them “as they provide the highest quality of care to our families, friends and neighbors every day.”