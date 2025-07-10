Schneck CEO honored by health care magazine

Dr. Eric Fish, chief executive officer at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, has been named as a Rural Hospital and Health System CEO To Know by a health care magazine.

Becker’s Hospital Review featured Fish and others with an article dedicated to the heads of rural hospitals and health systems.

The magazine stressed the vital role that rural hospitals provide to patients in remote areas. According to the announcement, “Despite challenges like the pandemic and nationwide staffing shortages, these executives have implemented resilient strategies to keep their hospitals thriving for the long haul.”

Fish was the only executive in Indiana to receive the recognition. Fish has over 19 years of leadership experience at Schneck, where he has served in several capacities, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He was promoted in September of 2020 to CEO and president of Schneck.

Fish also received the recognition from the magazine in 2024 and 2023.