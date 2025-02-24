Schneck being recognized for maternity care

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is being recognized by Money magazine as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

According to the hospital, each of the 75 hospitals on Money’s list was assigned an overall letter grade of between A+ and B, with lower scoring hospitals removed. Data was provided by Definitive Healthcare and included information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Joint Commission, along with the University of Southern California.

Schneck ranked 28th on the list, scoring a B+ Maternity grade and an A for price transparency. It was one of only three Indiana hospitals to make the list and the highest of the three.

Amy Pettit, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Schneck, said the recognition reflects the hospitals commitment to maternal care. She said hospital professionals work “to ensure the highest standards of safety, compassion, and clinical excellence for mothers and babies in the communities we serve.”