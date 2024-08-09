Scammers targeting Oktoberfest vendors with fake registrations

Seymour police and organizers of the Seymour Oktoberfest are warning about scammers pretending to offer vendor space at the upcoming event.

Authorities warned on social media this week that two people, identifying themselves as Mark Brown or Marcia OFlynn, are attempting to get businesses to pay via cashapp for vendor space at the festival. The festival organizers say that this is not a legitimate way to get registered and instead say that you should normally fill out the application on the Oktoberfest website. However, all the spots are already filled for this year’s event.

They suggest that if you have any questions you should contact the organizers directly by emailing [email protected]