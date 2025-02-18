Scammers faking warrants from Bartholomew judge

Bartholomew Superior Court Judge Jim Worton is warning of a scam using his name threatening you for missing jury duty.

According to the judge and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are claiming that the judge has issued warrants for people who missed jury duty, and demanding you pay a hefty fine to avoid going to jail. The sheriff’s department says the scam even involves an official looking fake warrant that is being sent to people in the community, complete with the victim’s name.

Worton said last night that this is purely a scam and he has issued no such warrants.

Scammers frequently impersonate law enforcement officials over the phone. They try to get you to give up your personal information or make payments to them to supposedly satisfy fake warrants or claims that you missed jury duty. Scammers are able to spoof your Caller ID so that the number appears to be legitimate.

Authorities warn you not to give out your personal or financial information to a caller. Law enforcement officers will never ask for you to make a payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

If you have any questions you should hang up and call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 812-379-1650 or you can call the Bartholomew County dispatch center at 812-379-1689.