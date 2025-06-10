Scammers claiming unpaid tolls and tickets could lead to arrest

Local authorities are warning of a new text or email scam that threatens your driving privileges if you don’t pay a fake ticket, fine or toll.

According to several local sheriff’s departments, police and the Indiana State Police, the scammers are sending the messages claiming that you didn’t pay a required fee and if you don’t pay it immediately you will have your vehicle registration suspended along with your driving privileges, or you could even face criminal charges.

The scammers want you to click or tap on a link that will take you to a bogus payment web page.

Authorities say that law enforcement agencies will never request payments online to settle legal matters. And they will never ask you to purchase gift cards or prepaid debit cards to pay a debt or fine. You should never provide personal or financial information to those sending requests through text messages, email or phone calls.

If you have questions, you can call local authorities directly at a trusted number.