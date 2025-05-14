Scam spreads through former Indiana government email service

Scam emails that appear to be from legitimate Indiana state government email addresses are flooding Hoosier inboxes.

The Indiana Department of Technology says a former government message sending service was hacked and that was used to send the messages. The emails claim you may have unpaid EZ-Pass tolls.

Clicking on the link in the email will send you to a payment portal for the fake tolls., where the scammers will collect your debit or credit card information. If you entered that information, state officials say you need to have the payments stopped, your card canceled and a new card issued.

One clue that it is not legitimate is the emails from the governor’s office feature Eric Holcomb as governor, even though he left office in January. Fifteen departments in Indiana state government have been identified as sending the scam emails so far.

TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report.