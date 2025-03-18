Saturday tornado confirmed in Jackson County

Authorities are confirming that a tornado touched down in Jackson County during the weekend’s storms. The National Weather Service is confirming that four tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana between Friday night and Saturday morning.

An EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of up to 105 mph was on the ground in Jackson County, touching down south of Brownstown at about 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning. That was south of E County Road 500 S and east of S Base Road. A mobile home was damaged on East County Rd 500 S with the entire roof torn off and the walls collapsing. The tornado traveled 2.2 miles before lifting near E County Rd 400s and State Road 39.

Straight line winds of up to 80 mph caused further damage to barns near County Road South 300E.

An EF-1 tornado is also confirmed in Orange County with wind speeds up to 110-miles-per-hour. Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Lawrence County with wind speeds estimated at 75-miles-per-hour. The National Weather Service remains in the area conducting surveys of damage.

TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report. Tornado path map courtesy of National Weather Service in Indianapolis.