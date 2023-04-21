Saturday talk focusing on First Christian renovations

A Progressive Preservation Talk on Saturday will focus on the efforts to save the First Christian Church tower and the start of that work.

The discussion will feature presentations by Columbus-based architect Louis Joyner and Los Angeles-based design expert Daniel Ostroff. The session is being organized by the Landmark Columbus Foundation.

Joyner will talk about his work on the Save Our Tower project. Ostroff, with the Eames Ofrice, will discuss the connections and history of Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen-designed furniture at First Christian Church and other buildings.

There will also be a video message from the Consulate General of Finland in recognition of the designer of the church, Eliel Saarinen. Saarinen was one of the most celebrated European architects before arriving in America in 1923.

After the presentations, attendees will be taken on a guided tour of First Christian Church to see the tower project up close. And there will be a performance of the historic Aeolian-Skinner organ by Lisa Lohmeyer.

Work began recently on the $3.2 million tower restoration project. It is expected to be finished by November.

The talk will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Helen Haddad Hall in the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic offices on Franklin Street. The event is free and you are invited to attend.