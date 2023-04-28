Saturday stuffed animal collection by Young Marines postponed

A Saturday event to collect stuffed animals for a Young Marines project has been canceled due to expected bad weather.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at a Columbus Walmart store Saturday and will be rescheduled.

The first annual Stuffed with Love campaign hopes to raise money and donations to provide 1000 stuffed animals to local hospitals and medical facilities to help children in need. According to organizers, a stuffed animal can calm a child and help them feel safe in times of crisis. The drive is being organized by 12-year-old Roger Douglass of Seymour and his Young Marines troop.

There are still dropoff locations at ATI Rehab Clinics in Columbus, Seymour and Franklin, at Seymour Decorating Center and Family Pharmacy in Brownstown. The campaign ends May 20th.

For more information call 812-603-5412