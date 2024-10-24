Saturday is 27th Nationwide “Drug Take Back Day”

On Saturday, October 26th, 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) along with the Indiana State Police, is sponsoring the 27th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back Day”. This initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Any unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except for the Toll Road Post on October 26th between the Hours of 10am and 2pm.