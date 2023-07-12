Saturday event to offer dog adoptions, live music and Jeeps

There will be a chance to adopt a dog, enjoy live music and see a Jeep showdown on Saturday in Columbus.

Columbus Animal Care Services and the Bartholomew County Humane Society are partnering with Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus for a Woofs and Wheels event from 10 to 4 Saturday at the lot on National Road.

In addition to the dog adoptions, there will be live music by Three Beards Strummin, and at Jeep showdown where the best looking Jeep will win a prize.

And there is a fill the truck beds event for animal care supplies. To help the shelters, you can donate essential pet supplies at any Columbus Auto Group location.