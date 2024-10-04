Saturday downtown Columbus festival to benefit community groups

The first Love Where You Live festival is happening in downtown Columbus Saturday.

Organizers want you to have a good time with the music, dancing, food and arts, but the also hope you will support Heritage Fund with donations to the Community Fund.

The festival will celebrate the kickoff of the sixth annual fund-raising campaign in support of Heritage Fund’s Community Fund. Heritage Fund annually awards more than $800,000 in grants from that fund to local nonprofits.

Kyle Hendricks with Heritage Fund explains

The inaugural Love Where You Live downtown festival, will include a concert, dance party, activities for kids, the creation of a new mural, food trucks and interactive arts demonstrations. There will also be signature Love Where You Live brew from Hog Molly Brewing Company, and themed merchandise for sale.

The day starts at 2 p.m. The Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift tribute band, will have a concert at the library at 4 p.m. and the Rock the Block dance party under the InterOculus canopy at Fourth and Washington Streets will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.