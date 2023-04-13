Safe Sitter classes offered this summer by Schneck

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour will be offering Safe Sitter classes starting in June, to teach babysitters how to keep their young charges safe.

There is no cost to participate. For sitters entering grades 6, 7 and 8, Safe Sitter is meant to teach babysitters life and safety skills and to equip them with the tools to handle emergencies

Safe Sitters is a one-day class held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seymour classes will be held at the Shneck Professional Building. There will be a North Vernon session at the Jennings County Public Library.

Classes are limited to 12 students each.

For more information, you can call 812-524-4244 or register online at SchneckMed.org.