Safe Family Travel effort to target impaired drivers over holidays

Local and state police departments are cracking down on those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and encouraging seat belt use, with a “Safe Family Travel” campaign going on through New Years weekend.

Agencies across the state are taking part in the campaign which will include overtime patrols targeting those driving under the influence.

The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

This year’s holidays come at a time when fatal crashes and dangerous driving are up across the state and nation.

In Indiana, 932 people lost their lives on the road last year, a 4% increase from 2020. On average, approximately one-fourth of the state’s traffic fatalities are caused by drunk drivers

With officers showing zero tolerance throughout the campaign, police recommend celebrating responsibly by having a safety plan in place. Never drive impaired or let friends get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.