Rust removed from Republican ballot for Senate

Seymour resident John Rust will not be on the Indiana Republican primary ballot for the U.S. Senate in May.

The Indiana Election Commission voted unanimously yesterday to remove him over challenges to his candidacy. State law requires candidates to vote in the primary for the party they wish to represent in the two previous elections. Rust had voted in Democratic Party primaries before 2016, when he voted Republican, and he did not vote in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, he says.

Rust called it a “very disappointing” ruling and says the Indiana Republican Party wants to keep him off the ballot. Rust released a statement on Twitter saying that if necessary he plans to appeal this ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and claimed that the hearing had a pre-determined outcome.

Rust is a former executive with Rose Acre Farms.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks and Network Indiana