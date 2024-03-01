Rust files appeal after being tossed from Republican ballots

Seymour’s John Rust is filing an appeal to the Indiana Election Division’s unanimous vote that took him off the Republican primary ballot in the U.S. Senate race.

Rust believes the state’s two primary law shouldn’t apply to him because of a December ruling from Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick who found it unconstitutional. The law mandates candidates need to vote in the primary for the party they want to represent for the last two primary elections. Rust voted in the Democratic primary in 2012 and the Republican primary in 2016, which were his last two primary votes cast.

Rust is a former executive with Rose Acre Farms.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks