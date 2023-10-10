Rural mail museum open house set for Sunday

There will be an open house on Sunday at the Indiana Rural Letter Carriers Museum in Hope to recognize the start of the ground-breaking service 128 years ago.

In 1896, Hope was one of two locations in the country to test the then-new idea of using mail routes to deliver mail to rural homes. The Hope experiment started on Oct. 15th and is the longest continuing location for rural mail delivery in the country.

The museum, which opened last October, is working on its second phase, focusing on the stories of the people involved in the rural mail delivery. The museum’s staff is collecting stories and photos of rural mail carriers from all around Indiana.

The Rural Letter Carriers Museum open house will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the museum on the northwest corner of the Town Square beside the Yellow Trail Museum.

Photo courtesy of Yellow Trail Museum