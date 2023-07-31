Rural 25th Street to see road painting today

Rural 25th Street in Bartholomew County will be reduced to a single lane of traffic most of the day today while work continues in the area.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, crews will be painting pavement markings in the area. The affected area is from the Columbus city limits near Booher Court to the intersection with State Roads 46 and State Road 9.

You should avoid the area, if you can. If you must drive in the area, the highway department asks you not to drive across the wet paint.