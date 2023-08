Rural 25th Street east of Columbus will be closing for up to 45 days starting next week.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, work will start on Monday on the repair and resurfacing of the bridge deck between Rogers Street and County Road 650E.

A detour will take traffic from County Road 500E to 50N to 650E.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather. You should avoid the area, if you can.