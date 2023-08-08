Rural 25th street closing in Bartholomew County for bridge work

Rural 25th Street east of Columbus will be closing for an estimated month and a half for a bridge repair project starting next week.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, the street will be closing between Rogers Street and County Road 650 East for up to 45 days to repair the bridge deck and resurface it. The work is expected to start on August 16th.

During the closure, the detour will take traffic to County Roads 500E, 50N and 650E.

You should avoid the area if you can.