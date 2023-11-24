Rose Acre Farms among companies in egg price-setting trial decision

An Illinois jury has found that a Seymour egg producer, among other companies, worked together to limit the supply of eggs and to raise prices.

Manufacturers including Kraft Foods and The Kellogg Company first filed this lawsuit 12 years ago. One company named in the lawsuit is Rose Acre Farms based in Seymour.

The trial uncovered that egg suppliers were using various tactics, such as exporting eggs and intentionally reducing their chicken flocks, to impact egg accessibility in the United States.

Damages will be decided next week.

