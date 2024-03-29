Rooms still available at local hotels for eclipse travelers

Local tourism officials say that there are still rooms available in Columbus and Seymour for those who want to visit during the April 8th solar eclipse.

Expectations are that the local population could be more than doubled by visitors coming to see the celestial event. The track of totality stretches diagonally through Indiana from Evansville, through our area all the way to Fort Wayne.

Erin Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Columbus Area Visitors Center, said that there are still a few rooms available to rent in Bartholomew County if you want to encourage your family and friends to attend. She said the expectation is that the event turnout will be like a Super Bowl for our area.

Arron Banks with the Jackson County Visitors Center said that there are a handful of rooms still available at the hotels there. Several smaller venues such as bread and breakfasts and campgrounds have already sold out.

The eclipse will start at around 1:30 p.m. and last through about 4:30 p.m. that Monday, with total darkness happening around 3:01 p.m. in the afternoon.