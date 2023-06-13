Rollover crash injures four in Jennings County

A Jennings County man was arrested after two passengers were seriously injured in a crash Friday morning.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of a crash in the 4000 block of Jennings County Road 300N at 12:14 a.m. Friday morning. They found that two back seat passengers had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. They were both flown by medical helicopter to Indianapolis area hospitals for treatment. Neither had been wearing a seat belt.

The two front seat passengers were buckled in and only suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say that the car was speeding westbound when it went airborne off the top of a hill. The driver, 20-year-old Tyler Parker of North Vernon, lost control and the vehicle rolled several times. Parker was arrested on preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious injury.

Deputies say that the investigation showed that excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Scipio-Geneva Fire Department, Rescue 20, North Vernon Police Department and Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.