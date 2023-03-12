Rockcreek Elementary School Teacher Recieves Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Reward

Angie Ginder, A 6th Grade Teacher at Rockcreek Elementary School, received the 2023 Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award during a special presentation at the school on March 9th, 2023.

Ms. Ginder will also be recognized during the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on March 30th.

Ginder serves in leadership roles in the school corporation and at Rockcreek – serving as a district science mentor and on Rockcreek’s continuous improvement council.

As part of the recognition, Mrs. Ginder received a monetary gift from SIHO; an inscribed clock from the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning; and her name will be added to a permanent plaque in the Columbus Learning Center which lists all previous Folger Award winners.

For more information about the Edna Folger Outstanding Teacher Award, contact Marsha VanNahmen at the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning at [email protected]